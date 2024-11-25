Boise Airport Expecting 165k Travelers: Tips For Seamless Travel Experience

The most popular destination in Idaho is the Boise Airport this week. How busy will our airport be this week? The airport released a statement predicting up to 165,000 travelers will leave and return to Boise from November 21 to December 1.

The Boise Airport has one of the most convenient airports in the country. Unlike bigger airports, it's common not to have a long wait when flying out of Boise. Sometimes it takes only five minutes to go from the ticket gate through TSA.

Airport officials say to arrive at the airport and expect delays. If you're traveling, experts say to arrive at least two hours before your scheduled trip.

The airport has a new cell phone parking lot on Curtis Road. There have been issues in the past and to avoid arrest or other issues, airport officials to check your weapons, handguns, rifles, and knives before leaving on your trip. It's a good policy to double check your bags before the stop and frisk at the TSA.

What Else Can You Take with You on Your Special Trip?

The airport shared a few thoughts on what to avoid and how to pack items that may cause you some issues:

TSA encourages passengers to pack smart. Jams and jellies, cranberry sauce, gravy, bottles of wine and other Thanksgiving treats are commonly confiscated at TSA checkpoints and should go into checked baggage. As always, check your bags for prohibited items such as knives and firearms to keep things flowing smoothly through screening. The TSA has a comprehensive list of packing guidance for items.

Good luck and safe travels!

