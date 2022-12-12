It's a snow day for Treasure Valley students. As reported here, you can see that most of our local schools have called it a day due to too much snow on the ground. Local officials call whether or not to have school based on snowfall, ice accumulation, temperatures, and other factors.

However, despite the best intentions of administrators, snow days are often used for recreation rather than learning. We all remember as kids listening to the radio, hoping we'd have a day off from school. We'd spend the day not bundled up at home but going outside making snowmen, playing football, and shoveling snow. There was no method to allow us to learn remotely.

Who doesn't remember COVID and how schools in Idaho and across the country were run? Computers and Zoom replaced the classroom and the cafeteria. Why not hold virtual classes when it's too dangerous for kids to go to school?

We all know that Idaho students will not be inside reading a good book. If you work in retail or restaurants, chances are you'll see a lot of kids who didn't go to school. So it's too dangerous to go to school, but it's safe to go to the mall or Bogus Basin?

Check Out What Kids Are Really Doing On A Snow Day! Idaho Students Should Be in the Classroom

Idaho taxpayers are constantly asked to fork over their hard-earned income to pay for the state's beleaguered school system. Can our students afford to lose a day of learning to play in the snow? The answer is no. It's time for school officials to do the right thing and eliminate snow days. Welcome to the world of technology in today's world of education.

