Boise Reacts To Bronco Football’s Friday Night Win

Boise State Football fans enjoyed a dominant Friday night win over New Mexico. The team heads back to Boise for their home opener against UT Martin. BSU was supposed to play Michigan State on the Blue but took the multi million-dollar buyout out to help overcome financial losses due to the Covid year.

Social media is always a good indicator of how much hardcore fans really care about their favorite team. We share with you the uncensored reaction to last night's win. Bronco Nation will be watching to see if the team can continue to improve on offense.

First a quick look back at last week's disappointing loss.

The other factor to watch for is just how many fans show up for the Bronco's first home game.

