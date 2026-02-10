Boise Mayor Lauren McLean made her first appearance before the Idaho Legislature this week. The mayor appeared at a public hearing on whether the legislature should pass H561. The Bill would impose a $2,000 fine per day on any city or county that is noncompliant with Idaho’s Flag law.

Only the American, Idaho, and official flags may be flown on city or county flagpoles. The gay or pride flag would be prohibited from flying in front of City Hall. Last year, the mayor and city council declared the pride or gay flag an official flag of the city to circumvent the law. Last year’s law lacked consequences, leading to this legislation to address the lack of enforcement.

Mayor McLean said repeatedly that the flag symbolizes Boise as a welcoming community. She couldn’t answer several legislators' questions about why only one group’s flag is being endorsed by the city. Throughout her testimony, we learned that the mayor is a Catholic, cannot tell us how many Catholics are in the area, graduated from Notre Dame, and that her two favorite sports teams are Boise State and Notre Dame.

The mayor wouldn’t answer the question of whether or not there is a flag for heterosexual couples. She reiterated her commitment to inclusion. Mayor McLean was asked whether she would break the law if she didn’t agree with it. She replied, “It is my job as mayor when the legislature passes laws to review that with legal counsel to ensure that we’re in compliance.”

Despite the mayor's testimony, the bill moves to the full House for a floor vote. Most political experts believe the bill will be passed by both Houses and signed into law by the governor.

