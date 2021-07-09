Boise Hospitals: Vaccination or Termination

So much for freedom to say no to the shot in Idaho. Thursday, the state's three largest healthcare providers decreed that all of their employees will be forced to take the Covid-19 vaccine as a condition of employment.

Saint Alphonsus, Saint Luke's, and Primary Health are all excellent medical facilities; on a personal note, I've been admitted to all three hospitals in the past year and received excellent care.

However, the issue of forced vaccinations is not about the hospitals; it's about the Idaho Legislature allowing this to happen. The legislature was still in session; we urged them to follow the example of other states and governors that passed laws protecting workers from being forced to take the shot as a condition of employment.

They all promise no deliver legislature, remember property tax reform, eliminate the state's grocery tax, and decide not to do their duty to protect workers from their employers. The governor signed an executive order stating that the state will not demand state workers to provide a Covid passport to continue working.



However, where was the legislation that would've prohibited state government from doing businesses that make their workers take the Covid shot? I believe that bill died in the familiar graveyard of all government reforms in the Idaho Legislature, in a committee.

There is a simple solution to this pressing issue of forced vaccination. The governor must call the legislature back into session, passing a law that would protect Idaho workers. What are the chances that the political class will buck big business for the benefit of the voters?

We've received feedback on social media that we live in a right-to-work state. Here's one statement supporting the medical establishment from Patrick: Bottom line, they are in their rights to say roll up your sleeve or roll out the door. It does seem odd that medical professionals have to be compelled to tax the vaccination shot. The politicians hope that most Idahoans will be angry enough to call into KIDO Talk Radio and then forget about it.

State Senator Christy Zito responded to the hospital's decision. "Right off the bat, just because it's legal, doesn't mean its moral. Personally, I think it's a horrible thing; there's not a day that goes by that I don't hear from people that haven't had a bad reaction."

Family Fun in the Treasure Valley from A-Z

Tour the 15 Most Expensive Homes For Sale in Boise During the week beginning June 28, 2021 these were the 15 most expensive homes on the market in Boise.