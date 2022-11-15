Boise Host Transforms Into A Turkey To Feed The Needy in Nampa

It won't be long before folks are traveling across the Treasure Valley or the country to be home for Thanksgiving. The day Americans celebrate the Pilgrims and Native Americans coming together over a simple yet essential meal is the most traveled week of the year. This year will be a challenge for most Idahoans as turkey prices have skyrocketed over seventy percent from last year's.

For most folks, it's hard to comprehend Thanksgiving and Christmas without a meal, but for many in need, that could be a reality. There's the Boise Rescue Mission for those who need a hand-up, not a handout.

Supporting the Boise Rescue Mission is a plump talk show host named Kevin Miller, who dresses up as a turkey every year while living at the Walmart in Nampa, Idaho. "I'm blessed with the physique of a giant turkey." Over the years, 'Miller's Mission has raised thousands of pounds of turkey, other food items, and funds benefitting the Boise Rescue Mission.

MILLER'S MISSION OVER THE YEARS

Miller's efforts have not gone unnoticed. Bill Roscoe, President/CEO of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, says, "My good friend Kevin Miller and KIDO Talk Radio have been faithfully supporting us through this event for more than a decade. We can't thank him enough for what he does for our community's homeless and hungry people."

Listeners and business leaders look forward to joining Reverend Bill and the Treasure Valley Turkey every morning during Miller's morning radio show on KIDO Talk Radio. Idahoans challenge one another with donations of turkeys and donations. It's not unusual to see convoys of pickup trucks loaded with turkeys lined up in front of the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin.

Join the fun and make a difference by joining Reverend Bill and Kevin Miller this week. Miller's Mission will be open for business until Saturday at 6 pm. To quote Kevin Miller, it's always better to give a turkey than to be a turkey!'

