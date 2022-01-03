Boise Is Called The “City Of Trees” But Not Why You Think

It's a mathematical fact that Idaho is the fastest-growing state in the country, with much of that influx thanks to people relocating to Boise. Which is surprising considering how many reasons there are to not move to the Treasure Valley in 2022. Either way, people are coming, and it's due time for a history lesson.

When you tell someone you're from Boise, or considering moving there, what's the first thing they say? Well, it's usually one of two things:

Idaho? More like YOU da hoe, get it?

Idaho? Like, potatoes Idaho?

Both hilarious and original quips. We never get sick of hearing those.

Alas, no one ever says "Oh, you're moving to Boise, Idaho the City of Trees?" Even though that is Boise's official moniker. Yes, Boise, Idaho, the capitol of the state, known for potatoes and that blue football field, is nicknamed the "City Of Trees."

Why? If you look around Boise, yes there are lots of trees, but not so much that it'd make you say "OH MY GOD LOOK AT ALL THE TREES IN THIS CITY WE SHOULD NICKNAME IT THE CITY OF TREES!" The reasoning behind Boise's namesake is much, much simpler.

Let's go back to the 1800s. When French-Canadian trappers first discovered Boise, they were so happy to see trees and greenery that they reportedly shouted out "Les bois! Les bois!" Meaning, you guessed it, "The trees! The trees!"

So there you go. The reason Boise isn't nicknamed the City of Potatoes is because of some lovely French-Canadian folk who thankfully saw trees before spuds.

#TheMoreYouKnow

30 of the Boise Area's Top Rated Restaurants for 2022 Maybe 2022 is the year where you want to expand your horizons and give a restaurant you haven't tried before a chance. According to Trip Advisor, these are 30 of the best in the Treasure Valley.

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2022 In 2021, we slowly saw the return of live music to the Treasure Valley. 2022 promises to be even bigger. Click the link of each act to be taken to the venue's website for more information about times and tickets.