Following the example of LA County, the city of Boise brings back the mask mandate. The mandate for all indoor facilities, with a few exceptions, begins Wednesday morning. You can read our first story on this issue from my colleague Mateo here.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has come under fire by several groups for the same mandate in the past. Boise was one of the first cities to implement a mask mandate for indoors and outdoors. McLean had only lifted the indoor mandate two months ago No word on how long this new mandate will be in effect.

The city released a statement justifying their quick actions. Following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and in light of increased community spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and low vaccination rates in Ada County, the City of Boise is reinstating a face covering requirement at all indoor city facilities.

Kevin Miller / KIDO Talk Radio

This change takes effect tomorrow (July 28, 2021) and applies to everyone regardless of their vaccination status.

This indoor mask requirement will take effect at city buildings including Boise City Hall, City Hall West, the Boise Public Library, branch libraries, recreation facilities, water renewal facilities and city office buildings.

"The health and safety of our employees and residents is always our top priority," said Chief of Staff Courtney Washburn. "Wearing masks is a proven way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and until there is a higher vaccine rate and fewer positive COVID-19 cases in Ada County, this step is necessary to protect our team and our residents who rely on the services the city provides."

The City of Boise will continue to monitor the COVID-19 health crisis and consult with state and local health officials to quickly change or modify health orders as needed.

Please continue to do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Wear a face covering indoors, practice physical distancing and wash your hands regularly.

Boise businesses were threatened with losing their business licenses if they did not comply with the city's orders.

Is this the first move of a return to the health districts deciding whether to implement their indoor mask mandates? President Biden will require all federal workers to take the shot, reports CNN. The issue of forced vaccinations has been a point of contention between the area's three largest health providers and their workers. The workers will face termination if they do not take the shot by this fall.

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has called on Speaker Bedke to call the legislature back into session to protect Idahoans. So far, the speaker has given everyone the Heisman.

It appears that we are once again returning to the great unknown. CBS 13 reports that some counties with higher vaccination rates have higher rates of Covid.

