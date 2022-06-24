Boise Music Festival Setup & BTS Pictures of the Calm Before the Storm…

Y’all ready for the Boise Music Festival or what?!

It’s been a long time coming and everyone is so excited. Whether you’ve been going to the Boise Music Festival ever since the first one 11 years ago, or if it’s your first time... you can bet (after a 2-year hiatus) we’re going bigger and better than ever before — and this will absolutely be an amazing, unforgettable day.

Many, many people have been working tirelessly all week long to make this thing happen, and I wanted to share a behind-the-scenes look at what the event looks like before we kick off on Saturday morning.

Check out the pictures below and keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the Boise Music Festival before you go — there are also details about the artists and lineups 👇

Boise Music Festival Setup & BTS Pictures

Everything You Need to Know Before You Go to Boise Music Festival These are some of the most frequently asked questions we get about Boise Music Festival! If your question doesn't get answered, drop a comment on our social media pages and we'll help you out!

Boise Music Festival Mainstage Line-Up