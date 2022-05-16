Boise Named One of the Calmest Cities in the United States

Everyone is moving to Boise because it is awesome here. We have it all, nature, city, culture, food and more. Boise, other cities in the Treasure Valley and Idaho have been constantly named at the top of 'best places to live' lists. Eat This Not That came up with an "America's Most Chill and Relaxed City" list. They say it is based off of data from Amerisleep based off of six categories: school quality, education access, parks and recreation, weather, home affordability, and crime/safety.

Way on the other side of the country Newark NJ won the leader of the most hectic or least calm city. Over here in good 'ol Boise though. We kicked butt on the calmness ranking scoring #2 on the list in the United States.

"If you're a fan of calm skies, Boise just may be the city for you. Ranking #4 in terms of weather, Boise's temperate climate will put your mind at ease while you enjoy the city's #8 ranked parks and recreation system (which offers an astounding 885 recreational venues). No wonder it's called the city of trees! Crime rates are also low, and the quality of local schools is robust."

We all know that affordability however, not so great in the Boise area and it keeps getting worse. If money isn't a huge factor but a calmer lifestyle is, then Boise might be the perfect place.

