Boise One of America’s Best Cities for Ringing in the New Year?

As we kick off the New Year 2024, it's always interesting to examine how different parts of the country celebrate. Of course, Boise has the infamous Potato Drop, and many Idahoans watch the rocking New Year's Eve parties in New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and even the "Big Bash" in Nashville, TN.

When it comes to New Year's celebrations, how does Boise rank on the list of cities?

There's a recent article from WalletHub that shares the latest rankings for 2024, featuring cities that have been rated the best cities for ringing in the New Year. Boise is placed on the list at number 54, with a total score of 51.09.

The breakdown includes that Boise is ranked 69th for entertainment and food, 41st for cost, and an impressive 13th for safety and accessibility. Boise, with its unique charm and family-friendly activities, offers a fun yet affordable option for ringing in the New Year.

Notably, Boise has slipped from its 47th position last year in 2023, to now the 54th position in 2024, prompting speculation about the reasons behind the decline. While Boise still has a commendable ranking, factors like changes in local events, economic shifts, or alterations in the city's economy and higher expenses may have influenced this shift.

Here’s a list of the Top 10: Do you think they have better New Year's celebration's than Boise?

1. Orlando, FL

2. San Diego, CA

3. New York, NY

4. Las Vegas, NV

5. Atlanta, GA

6. Miami, FL

7. Los Angeles, CA

8. Chicago, IL

9. Denver, CO

10. Washington, DC

As we say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024, keep scrolling to see ideas for Boise New Year's resolutions and discover the highest-earning cities in Idaho and more.

