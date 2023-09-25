Is Boise One of America’s Best Hubs for Entrepreneurs & Dreamers?

Boise is fast becoming a hotspot for thriving businesses and entrepreneurs. In just the last few years alone, Idaho has witnessed a rise in self-employed individuals and more LLCs, solidifying its reputation as a place for entrepreneurs, professionals, and new businesses.

Over the weekend there was a huge event for entrepreneurs in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Idaho was the most represented state in the audience (other than Utah). In fact, there were even some big-name speakers at this event from Idaho, such as Russell Brunson, Founder and CEO of ClickFunnels.

This event had top-notch speakers like Gary Vaynerchuk, David Goggins, Andy Frisella, and over 25 other speakers, many of whom do business in Idaho and Utah.

One key factor behind Boise's growth as a business hub is the influx in tech companies. More and more start-ups and even established tech giants are choosing this area as their home. While many Idahoans are opposed to this, the one silver-lining is more job opportunities and innovation in our local economy.

Boise's thriving business scene isn't just about economics; it also reflects the values of its entrepreneurs. Many entrepreneurs in this space share Christian and conservative beliefs. Boise boasts a vibrant community of like-minded individuals who are making their mark in a lot of different industries.

I guess Boise is more than just a city for potatoes, it's a city of opportunity, innovation, and strong values. With its thriving business environment, a surge in tech enterprises, and a strong representation of entrepreneurs, Boise is undoubtedly a worthy place for professionals and businesses to flourish — making it a great place to live, work, and succeed.

