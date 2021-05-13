Boise Open Announces Multi-Night Concert Series

Well if there is one thing that Boise residents love just as much--if not more than--dogs and locally brewed beer, it may actually be golf. The Treasure Valley and the entire State of Idaho, really, has some of the greatest golf courses in the western United States. If only I could play golf...

People here in the Treasure Valley are already talking about the Boise Open:

Yeah--it's absolutely correct.

The Boise Open, which is in it's 32nd year at Hillcrest Country Club, has announced that it is going to return and this time, will include a THREE NIGHT CONCERT SERIES. I'm yelling that because wow--announcing concerts never gets old after a year of absolutely no live events.

The Boise Open will take place on a Thursday, Friday, and Saturday over at Hillcrest Country Club--that is August 19th through August 21st.

On Thursday night, Old Dominion will play and they are known for their massive hits like "Hotel Key", Written in the Sand" and "One Man Band".

On Friday night, REO Speedwagon will play with the classic hits such as "Can't Fight This Feeling", "Keep On Loving You", and "Take It On the Run".

Finally, on Saturday night, known for hits like "I can't Drive 55" and "Heavy Metal", Sammy Hagar & The Circle will preform.

This event, both the golf tournament and the concert series, support local charities and all ticket buyers can actually choose which charity their ticket funds go towards while purchasing, which is so cool.

Learn more about the event, HERE.