Boise Parks & Rec Sets Plans for Updating City Parks and Pools

I was lucky enough to grow up with a mother who worked in the Parks and Recreation my whole life. I have seen the ins and outs and behind the scenes of what goes on and how important a healthy parks and rec is to a community and city.

The Boise Parks and Recreation department is top notch, "The department is responsible for maintaining parks throughout the City of Boise, trails throughout the Ridge to Rivers System, 25 miles of Greenbelt pathways, hundreds of acres of open space, Zoo Boise, Warm Springs Golf Course, Quail Hollow Golf Course, six outdoor pools, Idaho IceWorld, Fort Boise Community Center and many other amenities."

Parks and Rec have been working on some fantastic improvement plans around the city and looking for some advice and suggestions from the community for some aging yet popular Boise destinations. The above-ground Lowell and South pools had to close due to safety issues. They are after-all nearly 70 years old.

Some of the areas set for improvements, renovations and additions include Franklin Park which is getting a work out station and new playground. Ann Morrison park will get some updates including the massive fountain that has been there for about 30 years.

According to KTVB, "Once the demolition is done, work will then start on its replacement, a brand spanking new, sparkling, spraying, 70-foot long, ground-level water tunnel with water jets and L-E-Ds. The Boise Parks and Rec website says, with the press of a button, the water jets will run through water show sequences. The project will cost just under $2 million."



