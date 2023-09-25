Boise’s Newest Park Breaks Ground Today! What Makes It Different?

Today, the City of Boise celebrated the groundbreaking of Primrose Park, a 1.5-acre space in Northwest Boise. With Mayor Lauren McLean leading the charge, the event took place at 10:30am on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 6020 N Gary Ln.

Primrose Park isn't going to be just another park; it's a testament to Boise's commitment to creating inclusive, educational, and community-centric spaces. But lets jump into what makes Primrose Park truly unique among other Boise parks.

Accessibility and diversity: inclusive playgrounds with accessible elements so children of all abilities can enjoy the space.

Fitness and Wellness: did anyone say they want an outdoor gym? The park is expected to have an outdoor gym, in addition to the other traditional amenities.

The City of Boise says, "Park amenities include an open play area, picnic shelter, ADA van accessible parking, drinking fountain, seating, a playground with accessible elements, an outdoor gym, shade trees, walking paths and pollinator garden."

Lastly, Primrose Park aims to be an all-season destination. Winter 2024 will see the park's completion, ensuring that it remains a year-round space for the community.

Primrose Park, as Mayor McLean announced in her 2022 State of the City Address, symbolizes a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and community enrichment. As it blossoms into reality, it promises to become a place where families and friends can come together to celebrate the beauty of nature and the unity of their community.

