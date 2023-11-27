Boise Police Arrest Gang Member After Shots Fired Investigation

Boise Police officers responded to reports of gunfire on November 24th, 2023, near the area of Curtis Rd. and Overland Rd. Since then, they've successfully found, apprehended, and arrested the suspect who is already a documented gang member in the area.

According to the press release from the Boise Police Department, officers responded to the reports of shots fired at an apartment complex, and they quickly discovered multiple bullet holes on the building's exterior, and evidence that shows the shots were fired from outside the building.

Fortunately, all occupants were found to be safe and unharmed, and the investigation quickly revealed the incident's potential gang-related nature, leading to the identification of the suspect.

Kenneth Enger, 31, is already a documented gang member in the area, and he's been arrested on multiple charges including: conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and failure to appear. There might be additional charges added upon further investigation.

During the arrest, it was discovered that Enger, already a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm, which is against the law. This compounded the charges against him.

Captain Jim Quackenbush of the Boise Police Department emphasized the community's commitment to addressing and tackling gang violence in our area head-on, expressing gratitude for the specialized expertise of officers who played a crucial role in the rapid response to these reports, and quickly identifying and arresting this dangerous suspect.

