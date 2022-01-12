Boise Ranks First On This Flattering List
Boise, you’ve outdone yourself again. It’s no secret at this point that Boise is BOOMING, leaving outsiders wondering why.
But first, let’s take a look at other honorable Idaho city mentions:
These Were The 15 Best Places to Live in Idaho in 2021
Now, even though all those Idaho cities are pretty amazing, a recent report from RocketHomes Made a list of the Top 10 “Most Promising Cities” across the United States. And Boise did NOT disappoint.
Here are the rankings:
Top 10 Most Promising Cities in America
Idaho had 3 cities within the Top 5! Whoohoo!
So why did Idaho Rank #1?
Well, RocketHomes took into consideration migration, unemployment rate, crime rates, culture, walkability, recreation, and other factors when making the list.
According to this article by KTVB, Boise is ranked higher than 90% of the country for job and high-tech GDP growth. It also was reported some of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. Plus, property crime rates are also very low.
23 Photos of the Least Expensive Houses You Can Buy in Boise
Luxurious Boise Airbnbs You Can Rent This Month
Fact or Fiction: Boise Renter Application Requirements
Explore the 6 Most Expensive Homes on the Market in Boise This Fall
$1500 Apartments for Rent in Boise + 5 Other Cities
This Lavish Rental in Star Will Make You Feel Like You've Gone Back to Titanic