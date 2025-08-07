Regardless of your age, creed, ethnicity, or political party, there is no disagreement that the roads in Idaho are getting more dangerous. The Gem State is blessed with low crime, but excessive speeding and other actions are causing more folks to be injured or worse while driving in the Treasure Valley.

There are many causes for the increased concerns for safety in our area. The population has grown tremendously in the past ten years, while the roads haven't kept up with the additional traffic. The influx of new residents has brought more development of homes and businesses, adding to the density of daily traffic.

Bad Driver Caught On Camera What was this person thinking? Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

Running red lights is not out of the ordinary; it is expected while traveling in the Boise area. Hundreds, if not thousands, of Idahoans have been injured or worse due to careless drivers ignoring the law. These drivers do not abide by the rules of the road and endanger the lives of innocent drivers.

Recently, the city of Boise planned to implement the controversial redlight camera program at its intersections. City officials claimed it would help curb the number of accidents. Civil libertarians rebelled against the move, claiming Big Brother would deny them due process.

Red Light Camera ABC15 Arizona Courtesy of YouTube loading...

The move was short-lived thanks to a new Idaho law. The new law prevented Idaho cities from using license plate scanners to issue tickets.

Idahoans should be able to safely use the roads without fearing reckless or irresponsible drivers. Some say the red light cameras would've increased the chance of being rear-ended at an intersection. It may be unpopular, but sooner or later, red light cameras will be used on our roads. Goodbye, Boise; hello, Seattle.

