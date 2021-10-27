Boise State Basketball Projected Fourth in Mountain West

Former Gonzaga assistant coach and well-known Boise State head basketball coach Leon Rice has high expectations for his team this season--however the polls only project fourth place.

In a recently released poll by the Mountain West, which is compiled by media members who cover the conference all year long, Boise State is slated to be in fourth place come the end of the basketball season and frankly, that would mean no March Madness for the Broncos who, over the past few years, have continued to come CLOSE to getting a bid but fall just short.

Slated to win it all is Colorado State University, followed by San Diego State University, and the University of Nevada, Reno.

Complete rankings included:

Colorado State University San Diego State University University of Nevada, Reno Boise State University Utah State University Fresno State University The UNiversity of Las Vegas, Nevada The University of New Mexico University of Wyoming San Jose State University Air Force

Could Leon Rice be behind a team labeled as a "sleeper"? Only time will tell when the Broncos hit the court. Perhaps some loud fans will help and now that beer sales will be available inside of the arena, fans MIGHT be louder than ever.

