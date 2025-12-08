When historians write the history of the 2025 Boise State Football team, they'll highlight the 9-4 record as a notable achievement. Many might think it could have been worse, especially considering the close call with Utah State that was avoided. Bronco Nation should send Utah State Head Coach dozens of Christmas cookies for his play calling, which allowed the Broncos to escape Logan.

Last Friday's win against a clearly beat and overmatched UNLV team showcased what the Broncos are capable of and offered a glimpse into the future. Beloved quarterback Maddux Madsen, returning from a still mysterious lower body injury, had his best game of the season, boosting confidence for the upcoming matchup.

The Broncos dominated the Aggies in a rare site for the 2025 team. Boise State wins the Mountain West for the third year in a row moving on to the LA Bowl this Saturday.

The team will face the Washington Huskies now of the Big 10 in what some in Idaho are calling the Chris Petersen Bowl. The coach left Boise State for the Huskies ending a fairy tale era of dominance not scene before or since the Petersen Era.

Chris Petersen Through The Years Coach Chris Petersen Boise State to Washington to Fox Sports Gallery Credit: YOUTUBE

The game against the Washington Huskies, now of the Big 10, is set for this Saturday. As the team prepares, fans can look forward to an exciting matchup that will showcase the Broncos on a big stage, with media coverage highlighting Coach Petersen's unique connection to both teams.

The season will conclude after Saturday's game, giving players, fans, and the community a chance to enjoy the holidays together, creating a warm and satisfying ending to a memorable year. Go Broncos!

Famous Boise State Coaches A list of some of the most successful and famous Boise State head football coaches. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO