Two Major Bowl Projections for Boise State Football

While the internet enjoyed seeing photos of Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier serving up bowls of soup--a different type of bowling is on the way for the Bachmeier and company at the Boise State football program.

Years ago when Boise State football would look forward to bowl season, far larger things were at stake. The Broncos and the fan base here in Boise have grown accustomed to being in the same conversation as major programs like the University of Oklahoma, University of Georgia, and the likes. In recent years, however, the team hasn't been in those conversations--this year, especially.

You could call it a "re-build year" because of a new Head Coach and a new Athletic Director--growing pains, if you will. Two bowl games seem to trump all of the rest when it comes to projections for this Bronco team.

The first of them is the New Mexico Bowl. This matchup is projected by the experts at Sports Illustrated and if true, would be played on December 18th at 2:15 p.m. televised on ESPN. The opponent? A familiar foe from the 2019 season, Marshall. Boise State only defeated Marshall by a touchdown on The Blue in 2019 and they were ranked at the time. A recap of that game, below:

A far more interesting lineup is projected by The Athletic. The Frisco Bowl would be where they project the Broncos to play and against an SEC team, at that. The Broncos have never played Mizzou, the supposed opponent, and they expect that Mizzou's run game would be unstoppable against the Broncos who haven't been great at stopping the run. While there's nothing terribly exciting about Mizzou for Boise State fans--chalking up a win against an SEC team would be great for the program's resume.

