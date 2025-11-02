Say what you will about Boise State Football Coach Spencer Danielson after a devastating loss to Fresno State, the coach was candid. In fact, there isn't a football coach in the country who is as honest as Spencer Danielson.

If you missed it, here's his opening statement: "I truly apologize for the product they watched today." Last year, everything went the Broncos' way; this year, not so much. The team didn't show up in its 30-7 loss to Fresno State. It was Boise State's first loss on The Blue since suffering an 18-16 defeat to UCF on Sept. 9, 2023, and its first home loss in a league contest since losing to Air Force on Oct. 16, 2021.

Boise State can still win its last Mountain West Championship, but its hope for another appearance at the College Football Playoff is over. The team lost its starting quarterback and will now enter a bye week with more questions than answers.

The loss snapped a 16-game home win streak for Boise State. The Broncos had last lost on The Blue on Sept. 9, 2023, to UCF. Fans and the nation are piling on the coaches and players for this embarrassing loss.

The team lacks offensive creativity, quarterback depth, and the loss of last year's offensive coordinator and running back, Ashton Jeanty. The athletic department has worked hard to raise funds, including by increasing ticket prices. Without a clear winner, those dollars could soon dry up.

Coach Danielson ultimately is responsible for this year's disappointing season. The coach and his staff are paid handsomely to scout and evaluate talent. Clearly, that isn't the case with the current situation involving the quarterback position.

Maddux Madsen is a driven player and a team leader. However, he lacks the consistency and physical tools to lead a program like Boise State. The coaches failed the program by lacking adequate backups in case Mr. Maddux faltered.

Instead of addressing last year's weaknesses, the staff chose to criticize anyone who pointed out their shortcomings.

Boise State will have to decide whether to rally to save the season or continue to spiral against San Diego State.

The game against the Aztecs will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 8:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

