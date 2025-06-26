The NBA Finals are over, officially ushering the end to any relevant sports activity capturing the eyes, ears, and hearts of every Idahoan. Some fans will take issue defending NASCAR, professional tennis, and Major League Baseball. Despite those defenders, this is the time when athletes, fans, and coaches get their rest.

It won't be long before college football's major and minor conferences will hold their annual media days. The event is perfectly designed for conferences to promote their favored team and players.

Boise State's final season in the Mountain West could lead to another Mountain West Title, which would make it three in a row. The Broncos will have to do it without Ashton Jeanty and a few other talented seniors who've moved on.

Another question will be what happens to the Mountain West without Boise State and the other teams leaving for the Pac 12. Will the conference survive without Boise State's national appeal? Is there any reason to watch the conference now that all the major teams are leaving?

Former Bronco and current Las Vegas Raider Ashton Jeanty will begin his first season in the NFL. Mr. Jeanty has earned a significant amount of praise for his talent and attitude. Can he live up to the success of his highly successful collegiate career?

Spencer Danielson is living the dream. The humble coach is one of the most popular figures in Idaho sports. Can he continue his first two seasons of success in season three? The team will have a new offensive coordinator, along with a major game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

Thankfully, it won't be long before the online speculation is over and the action returns to the field. Until then, rest up and get ready; it won't be long before it's kickoff time!

