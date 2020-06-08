Boise State Cracks Early Top 25 Rankings

Boise State football believe it or not, is getting closer and closer. While we don't yet know what to expect from the season just yet--including crowds and tailgate procedures, fans all across the Treasure Valley and State of Idaho are ready to get the season going!

It's now that time of the year where speculation sets in: what can we expect from this Boise State football team that went though so much last season? Well, we're not really sure just yet--and with a major QB transfer on this way in to Boise, we could be seeing a lot of change.

If one thing is consistent, it's high hopes for the Broncos, even nationwide. Just this week, CBS Sports released their preseason top 130 and Boise State along with conference foe Air Force made the Top 25 at #22 and #23, respectively.

Interested in seeing this poll for yourself, which also has THREE other non-power 5 times ahead of Boise State? Just click HERE.