Boise State Fans Can Now Buy Real Boise State Gear

Calling ALL Boise State fans-- here is your chance to own a piece of Bronco memorabilia that you won't find on just any online store or sports shop. This sale is only for the diehards!

Listen, Bronco Nation, it's a brand new season! There's a brand new coach leading this team onto victory and now there's a chance for you to own some AUTHENTIC Boise State gear that ideally, you'll be wearing to IN-PERSON game watch parties or to Albertsons Stadium!

Announced this morning from the Boise State Equipment account on Twitter, there's going to be a gear sale open to the public where only the biggest of Bronco fans can grab all sorts of unique items!

Sure, if you're in the general public, your odds of grabbing a worn jersey from the starting quarterback might be a little slim...But of course, some folks just HAVE to assume there won't be anything left after the first comb through. Then again, it sounds like this concept is something that has been done before, at the University of Washington.

Mark your calendars, Boise State fans--Saturday May 22 is going to be a good one!