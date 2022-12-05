Boise State Football ended its season with a disappointing loss to Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship held in Boise. The Broncos, one of college football's most consistent winners, find themselves at a crossroads. It's hard to believe that it's been almost ten years since Boise State football appeared in a New Year's Six Bowl.

Boise State finished the season 9-4, up from last year's disappointing 7-5 season. The program appears to be on the rebound, but it needs to be clearly revised to the previous standards of the Chris Petersen and Bryan Harsin eras. Fans may like current Coach Andy Avalos, but the program has fallen behind programs like USF, Tulane, Memphis, Appalachian State, and other non-Power Five programs. Do teams fear Boise State anymore?

Coach Avalos was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year; however, the award should've gone to interim offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter. The retired NFL coach single handedly saved the season by developing an offense around red shirt freshman Taylen Green. Boise State has the most resources and receives the most money from the conference but has yet to dominate the championship in years.

The team will now take on North Texas in the Frisco Bowl, as Tulane will take on USC in the Cotton Bowl. Could you imagine the fan reaction if Boise State was taking on USC? BSU fans will have to settle for taking a team called the 'Mean Green' who just fired their coach.

The Frisco Bowl is Excited!

The Frisco Bowl issued a statement praising the selection of Boise State and North Texas. “We are excited to have two outstanding teams participate in the 2022 Frisco Bowl, the Boise State Broncos and North Texas Mean Green” said Sean Johnson, Frisco Bowl Executive Director. “We are looking forward to hosting this great match up and to welcoming the teams and their passionate fan bases to Frisco, Texas for an exciting week of bowl events and a fantastic game at Toyota Stadium.”

Boise State Fans React To Fresno State Loss

