Boise State Football Back at Full Capacity

Albertson's Stadium will be at full capacity this fall as Boise State announced today that all fans will be allowed to return to the Blue this Fall.

Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey shared the news with Bronco Nation in a press release.

"This is something we were all hoping for and something our department was planning for, but being able to officially announce capacity for 2021 is exciting," Dickey said. "I've talked about selling out six home games, and today's announcement allows us to push toward that goal.

"After what we've all been through for the last 14 months or so, we're going to take every opportunity to celebrate the victories when we can. This means a great deal to our student-athletes, our staff, our University and our community." Those that purchase tickets over the next 24 hours will be invited to an exclusive ticket distribution event in advance of the season.

Boise State, like other colleges, will be looking to make up for the lost revenue of the 2020 season. The Broncos were forced to cancel their baseball, swimming, and diving programs due to Covid cutbacks. Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin left the Blue to take the head job at Auburn University in Alabama.

The Broncos open their home schedule with an expected win against UTEP. Here is the home schedule:

UTEP Saturday September 11th

Oklahoma State September 18th

Nevada October 2nd

Air Force October 16th

Wyoming November 13th

New Mexico November 20th