Boise State Football Begins Off Season with A Purpose

A season like no other is over for Boise State Football and its fan base known as Bronco Nation. The football staff is not wasting time soliciting customers for next year's season. If you've ever bought tickets from Boise State, you've received several emails asking you to buy your seats for next year.

The team moves on from Dirk Koetter as the offensive coordinator. Former Bronco Nate Potter will call the plays for next year's team.

Football Coach Spencer Danielson shared his thoughts on the team's new offensive coordinator. "Coach Potter is a rising star in this business," said Danielson. "He truly Bleeds Blue as a Boise State Hall of Famer and one of the best to ever wear the Blue and Orange. I'm grateful for him working closely with Coach Koetter this past year and not only learning from one of the best but taking that opportunity to show his ability to lead and direct an offense. I know he is going to continue to make our offense thrive under his leadership and help us make a positive impact on our players' lives."

Coach Potter's first move will be to replace the irreplaceable.

Ashton Jeanty moves on to the NFL, leaving Maddux Madsen as the leader on offense and perhaps the entire team. Talented five-star transfer Malachia Nelson transferred to UTEP in hopes of getting a chance to start at the FBS level.

Receiver Prince Strachan left the team looking for other opportunities. He is the only high-profile player who departed. The Bronco's historic run will help the team continue to raise money and attract players to Boise State. The athletics department held a press event for the long-awaited North End Zone Project.

Boise State's work will continue under the hard-charging Jeremiah Dickey. The program was blessed when they hired him several years ago.

