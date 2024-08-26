Boise State Football Gears Up for Season Opener

The hype train has come to a complete stop at Boise State Football, which begins its new season this week. The team travels to Georgia not to play the Bulldogs or the Yellow Jackets. Boise State will be visiting the powerhouse Georgia Southern of the Sunbelt Conference, which is like a smaller version of the Southeastern Conference with a ton of talented teams.

Boise State Coach Spencer Danielson addressed the media today. Here's what we learned from the coach.

Coach Danielson is a very positive, charismatic coach. He praised the team's work ethic, especially when no one was watching. He referenced practices on the snow-covered iconic Blue field.

He likes the progress of running back Ashton Jeanty. The coach discussed Jeanty's leadership by example at practice and during the offseason. The coach praised the atmosphere and fans of the Eagles. He warned the team to be ready for a wild, festive crowd.

He was asked about starting quarterback Maddux Madsen's preparation for the season opener. "He's a calm, cool, collected young man; that's what I love about Maddux. He never gets too high with the highs and low with the lows. He's a very consistent competitor."

Coach Danielson described how he and the coaching staff prepared the team for this year's challenging schedule: "Are we ready, and are we playing fast? Those are the two things I hit our staff on." He said he wants the team to be ready and playing fast.

The hitting begins Saturday at 2 pm Mountain Time on ESPN U.

