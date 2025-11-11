The bye week is over for Boise State as the team prepares for its biggest Mountain West Showdown Saturday in San Diego. The Broncos and Aztecs are both tied for first place in the conference, with the winner taking a clear lead in hosting the Mountain West Championship. At the same time, the loser will have a huge uphill climb.

Boise State Football Coach Spencer Danielson met with the media this week, announcing that Maddux Madsen is not done for the season but will not play against the Aztecs. The team continues to face questions about why the depth at quarterback has been insufficient this season.

The coach told the media the team took a week to reflect and hold each other accountable. The Broncos are coming off an embarrassing loss to Fresno State on the Blue.

Fans were so disappointed that they booed the team. Coach Danielson told the media he didn't blame them and would work to get the team back to the standards.

San Diego State is coming off a disappointing loss to Hawaii. Former Kent State Head Coach and Colorado Offensive Coordinator Sean Lewis leads them.

Coach Danielson had nothing but praise for Coach Lewis and the job he had done this year. He warned that Boise State will have to be at its best to beat San Diego this weekend.

Local walk-on quarterback Max Cutforth will lead the Broncos. The young QB will face a ferocious Aztec defense. If he leads the team to a win, the questions will stop; if not, they've only just begun for Boise State.

Kickoff is 8:30 p.m. MT Saturday at Snap Dragon Stadium. CBS Sports Network will broadcast the game.

Boise State / Fresno State Game Photos A look at last week's game! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Boise State Broncos Football Team Feeds the Needy Boise State Football players serve food to the needy supporting the Boise Rescue Mission. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER KIDO TALK RADIO

Check Out Boise State Football Players Serve Thanksgiving Meals Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

2qwasZXx