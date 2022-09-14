Boise State Football Scouting Report: Five Facts About UT Martin

Boise State Football fans are happy that the Broncos will be home this weekend after a 1-1 start from the first two road games. The Broncos were supposed to play Michigan State this year but took the multimillion-dollar payout from the Spartans to avoid their trip to the Blue. You can read the details here. In place of a Big 10 Power, Boise State will play FSC UT Martin. Does anyone know anything about UT Martin?

With that thought in mind, we took a little time to provide you with a few facts on UT Martin. If you're going to the game, these should come in handy, as most folks believe the Broncos will win in a walk. If the game is competitive, that is not a very good sign for Boise State. Don't have tickets to the game? No problem, the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1 at 2pm MT. No Fox Sports 1? Most sports bars will have the game on if you'd like to watch both teams in action.

5 Facts You Need to Know about UT Martin An Exclusive Scouting Report of Boise State Football's Next Opponent

Check Out 5 Current College Football Teams That Have Surpassed Boise State Football These 5 formerly unknown college football teams are now on the rise!