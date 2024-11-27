Boise State Football Targeted: Big 12’s Desperate Bid For Relevance

What's that old saying that goes like, "You know you're successful when your critics get louder and louder?" The Boise State Broncos are now in the crosshairs as one power conference targets them, and a national football power seeks to steal one of their high-profile commitments.

POWER FOUR CONFERENCE BIAS?

The Big 12's Brett Yormark is a desperate man who is singlehandedly fighting to keep his conference relevant. The commissioner astutely negotiated a new television deal, survived the defections of Texas and Oklahoma, and acquired BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, UCF, Arizona, Arizona State, and Houston.

The Big 12 has to work harder to ensure the conference's viability. The twelve-team playoff was a platform for the Big 12 to show the world that it could compete with the SEC, Big 10, and ACC.

Once again, the little team that could be Boise State college football's great disrupter is spoiling the best-laid plans of big-money college football programs.

Commissioner Yormark is spinning faster than Tim Walz on the campaign trail, hoping to influence the college football selection committed that wins and loses don't matter; the strength of schedule should determine who gets into the coveted four top spots.

He pled his case to Ross Dellinger of Yahoo Sports.

"Based on where we sit today, I see no rationale for the Big 12's champion not getting a first-round bye," Yormark told Yahoo Sports. "The winner of our championship should receive a bye. I have a lot of trust in the selection committee and I'm sure they'll see it that way. Just look at the data. The data doesn't lie. From a strength-of-schedule standpoint, all four of our schools at the top of the standings are ranked ahead of Boise State."

The commissioner knows that if Boise State wins, the Big 12's goose is cooked. The four slots allow teams to get a first-round bye, and Boise State is not a member of the elite country club of college football powers.

It reminds many Bronco fans of how Boise State manipulated the system to allow them to beat a power team early in the season and then roll through the old Western Athletic Conference. The Broncos were so successful that college football changed the system to keep them out.

The Big 12 should've invited Boise State to join its conference instead of complaining about its success. The Broncos' best loss of the year was against number one Oregon. Has any Big 12 team played anyone in the top five? The top 10?

Georgia Targeting Future Bronco

As if the team didn't have enough to worry about, a new report says Georgia has targeted Boise State commit quarterback Hezekiah Millender. The Bulldogs are desperate to replace Carson Beck, who has had an up-and-down season.

Mr. Millender is a particular case because he plays in Athens, Georgia, home to the University of Georgia. Will his hometown team's appeal be strong enough to cause him to leave Boise State for the Bulldogs?

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

College Football Playoff Rankings Favor Boise State Big Time! Take a look at just how high Boise State is seeded in these rankings! Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

25 Items Banned from All Boise State Home Football Games According to Boise State and Mountain West conference policies, these items are banned from all Boise State football games at Albertsons Stadium. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart