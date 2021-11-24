Boise State Football Team Feeds The Needy [Photos]

The Boise Rescue Mission held its Thanksgiving Banquet Wednesday at the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise. The event allows homeless or working low-income families to receive a warm meal and a Thanksgiving food box that they can take home to reheat.

The Mission event featured guests from the Star Wars Movies, a princess, and the entire Boise State Bronco Football team led by Coach Andy Avalos.

Boise State Broncos Football Team Feed the Needy Boise State Football players serve food to the needy supporting the Boise Rescue Mission.

Coach Avalos addressed the crowd saying that today's event symbolizes what the team plays for, representing the community. KTVB's Mark Johnson was once again the entertaining master of ceremonies. The Broncos served food to the needy, sang Christmas carols, and led a group of children in singing songs from the movie 'Frozen.'

The Broncos had appeared at the Boise Rescue Mission's banquet for years, despite playing a game against San Diego State in less than forty-eight hours.

Reverend Bill Roscoe received a donation from Albertson's to aid the Mission in feeding Treasure Valley Families. Reverend Bill then publically thanked the hard-working Johnson for his years of enthusiasm and support of the Mission. The crowd cheered several times as the Boise State fight song played while the Broncos served a hot meal of turkey, gravy, potatoes, and the fixings.

Area benefactors, such as Dave Petso, served food to the volunteers who waited and cleared tables. A large variety of pies complete with the whip were served for dessert. Donations from the community were used to supply the cooked meals along with the reheated boxes. No one walked away with an empty stomach.

