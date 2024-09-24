Boise State Football: The End of The Mountain West?

The action in college football used to be all about what happened on the field. However, due to the recent actions of the Pac-12 and the Mountain West, the courtroom could replace the gridiron regarding the future of college football.

It all seems so odd. You may not recall, and I could be mistaken, but I do remember the commissioner of Mountain West saying during her first speech during media days last year that the conference expected teams to come and go. (I could be mistaken, but that statement struck me as odd.)

Then the Big 10, Fox Television, and ESPN decided the Pac 12 had to end as Oregon and Washington agreed to join the Big 10. Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, and Colorado decided to leave for the Big 12. Cal and Stanford joined the ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE, leaving only Oregon and Oregon State.

The Mountain West responded by hiking up their exit fees and agreeing to a deal with the two remaining teams to a football schedule this year. The Mountain West also got a poaching penalty if their schools left for the Pac-12.

Everything was peaceful until the Pac 12 invited the best teams of the Moutain West.

The two teams kept the assets and money from the teams that departed and have acquired Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Colorado State, and Utah State.

Today, the Pac 12 is suing Mountain West, claiming the poaching fees are anticompetitive. We do not know when the case will go to court. Also, Mountain West could implode if UNLV decides to join the Pac 12. The Pac 12 could avoid litigation by inviting one or two more teams, such as Nevada and San Jose State.

If those teams decide to join, the Mountain West could be over soon. Ross Dellenger from Yahoo Sports shares the details.

According to Mountain West bylaws, support from nine of the 12 football members is necessary to dissolve the conference.

In short, two of the five remaining Mountain West members — Wyoming, Hawaii, San Jose State, Nevada and New Mexico — would have to vote in support of dissolution.

Mountain West responded with a bold statement.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

