Boise State Football: The Impact of Winning Football Games

How much does winning football help a university or college attract new students? The economic impact is significant, with athletic departments raking in millions of dollars when a football team wins a conference championship.

This financial windfall is a testament to the allure of a winning team, as parents and students are drawn to the prestige of a successful program. The University of Alabama, for instance, saw a massive growth in its enrollment, credited to the success of its football team under then-head coach Nick Saban.

Most programs rely on a winning team to not only attract students but also to encourage donors to pledge more money. This financial support is crucial for funding stadium improvements, new weight rooms, and other needs in the expanded world of major college sports. The role of donors in this process is invaluable, as their contributions play a significant part in the success of the program.

Boise State Football stands out in its unique funding situation. Unlike other programs with unlimited resources, the football team at Boise State is the sole money-making program. Its success not only sustains itself but also funds all the other programs, making it a fascinating case study in the world of college sports.

The more the team wins the more money will be secured for future investments. This year could be a record year for Bronco Athletics revenue wise. Boise State must now continue its winning ways to continue attract and expand Bronco Nation.

