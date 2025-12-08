Has the Boise State Football team looked any better than their dominant win Friday night over UNLV? The Rebels were supposed to challenge the boys in Blue, but once again failed to muster any type of challenge.

Bronco Quarterback Madux Madsen led the team with four first-half touchdowns, igniting the blowout. One has to wonder if the Broncos hadn’t dropped games to San Diego State and Fresno State, they’d be preparing for the College Football Playoff. Alas, the team didn’t beat those teams, and they will play in another LA Bowl with Gronk.

Boise State's Big Win Over UNLV Photos! Boise State's Victory UNLV Photos Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Friday’s performance revealed the real magic of Mr. Madsen. He may not be the perfect quarterback in execution or physically. However, his presence on the field seems to take the team to a different level. In other words, they rally around him, calling plays.

What's Next For UNLV?

For Boise State, it’s on to the new Pac-12. For UNLV, the next move is uncertain. The university decided to remain in the Mountain West because they was promised a large sum of money if they did. However, the money depends on a legal settlement that appears to favor the new Pac-12 over the Mountain West. If the Mountain West doesn’t produce a financial windfall, UNLV and Air Force will regret their decision to stay. Congratulations Bronco Nation It would’ve been easy for this team to dissolve after the consecutive conference losses. Coach Danielson, the staff, the team, and the fans should be commended for their successful season. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

The 10 Most Important Moments in Boise State Football History Gallery Credit: Marco