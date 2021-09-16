Boise State Football’s Covid Adjustments

2021 is a year of adjustments on the fly when it comes to the world of college football. Every university across the country is struggling with revenue from attending games to protect the public from the Delta variant. Boise State University has announced a new initiative to encourage Idahoans to embrace our new Covid world.

I don't know if you'd describe it as making getting the poke fun, but that's how I see it after reading the multiple news reports on what's happening this week at Albertson's Stadium. Boise State has sent a letter to its fans this week offering prices and rewards for those who wear the mask, our vaccinated, and even an opportunity to take the poke reports KTVB.

Here is an excerpt of the letter from the KTVB article.

Bigfoot Pictures

For the remainder of this season, Boise State will reward fans who comply with public health recommendations, including wearing facial coverings and getting vaccinated.

Prior to kickoff, on-site vaccination tents will be set up outside Albertsons Stadium. Those who choose to get vaccinated on-site, or those who are already vaccinated, can enter to win one of several prizes. To enter the drawing for Saturday's game vs. Oklahoma State, fans with game tickets and at least one vaccination may fill out this online form. Additionally, Boise State will have a street team patrolling Albertsons Stadium, awarding prizes to fans wearing their masks.

Prizes will include concession vouchers, autographed footballs, season tickets for future football and basketball seasons, gift cards to the Bronco Shop and more.

Will the prizes provided by Boise State spur more folks to get vaccinated? Will rewarding folks who adhere to the new mask policy? Stay tuned true believers.

Saint Luke's Protest in Meridian