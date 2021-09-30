Boise State Homecoming Parade Will No Longer Be Held on University Drive

This upcoming Saturday isn't just any game day in Bronco Nation! It's this year's Boise State Homecoming game.

With the return of capacity crowds at Albertsons Stadium, comes the return of everything that comes with Homecoming weekend: reunions, the Bronco Cup showdown between student organizations/faculty/alumni groups and of course, the Homecoming Parade!

If you're planning to attend this year's parade, it's going to look a little different than it has in years past. Traditionally the parade of vehicles, floats, horses and more rolled down University Drive, but this year it has a brand new route. The university shared a map of the new route in a Facebook event post. The parade will now travel down Cesar Chavez Drive along the Greenbelt on the north side of campus and will cut across the East Stadium Parking lot, giving fans in the tailgate lot a chance to watch.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 2. The homecoming game against the Nevada Wolfpack will follow at 1:30 p.m. This week's color scheme for fans watching the game inside Albertsons Stadium is an "orange out."

The team itself will debut new orange helmets that are a modern take on the original "Bronco + Idaho" logo that was front and center on the 50 yard line when the first incarnation of "The Blue" debuted in 1986. This specific logo has never appeared on Boise State's helmets. Previous orange helmets either had a single blue line, player numbers or the current Bronco head logo.

The university is requiring masks in the staging area and along the route to comply with the City of Boise's COVID policy for large events.

