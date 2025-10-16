However, what about Sundays? There's always the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, or a team from California.

Boise State fans have several players now in the NFL. Although finding them may be a little tricky, don't worry, we've compiled a list of former Broncos currently in the NFL. Let's show you where you'll find your favorite former Boise State player on Sunday.

We begin with the most popular former Bronco, and it's not even close: Ashton Jeanty, who plays for the Las Vegas Raiders. Many Idahoans have traveled to Vegas to support him in his rookie season. The running back will be playing against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 11 am.

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Chicago Bears at 11 am on Fox. Coach Moore will be looking to rebound after a tough home loss to the New England Patriots.

Hard-hitting safety JL Skinner and the Denver Broncos matchup with the New York Giants on CBS at 205 pm.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Scott Matlock travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts on Fox at 205pm.

Two former Broncos, John Bates and Jeremy McNichols, will play significant roles in one of the league's premier games: the Washington Commanders vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Fox at 225 pm.

Let's not forget Monday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks (George Holani, DeMarcus Lawrence) vs. Houston Texans – ESPN, 8 pm.

A busy weekend for Bronco fans everywhere, don't forget basketball is here. Boise State will play Idaho Friday night in downtown Boise. Hopefully, both teams will play each other again annually.

