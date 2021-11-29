Did A Boise State Professor Go Too Far?
A Boise State Political Science political science professor is under fire for his comments during his speech in Florida. It didn't take long for critics to take to Twitter and other social media outlets after Doctor Scott Yenor. He gave the address at the National Conservatism Conference reports KTVB.
Yenor's speech focused on the changing roles of men and women in society. Here is one of the quotes from the address from his Twitter feed.
"What do feminism and other ideologies seek to achieve? What harms do they cause, to individuals and to society as a whole? How can a renewed appreciation for marriage and family make us happier as individuals and as a nation?"
You can see his entire speech below.
Boise State did respond to multiple media requests for comment. Here is their entire release on the topic courtesy of Boise State:
"Boise State University understands that the open exchange of ideas, which is fundamental to education, can introduce uncomfortable and even offensive ideas. However, the university cannot infringe upon the First Amendment rights of any members of our community, regardless of whether we, as individual leaders, agree or disagree with the message. No single faculty member defines what Boise State — or any public university — endorses or stands for."
The university was the subject of criticism from then US Attorney General Jeff Session for their treatment of conservatives. The legislature did cut money from Boise State's budget this year over concerns on what is being taught to incoming students.
