BOISE STATE PULLS OUT FROM ARIZONA BOWL DUE TO COVID-19 ISSUES

The Barstool Arizona Bowl is going to look a little different this Friday in Tucson. Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy tweeted the major announcement on Monday afternoon citing Boise State pulled out of the Barstool Arizona Bowl “due to too many players contracting covid.”

“We feel for the young men in our program who were very much looking forward to closing out their season, and for some, their football careers,” said Jeramiah Dickey, director of athletics in a statement.

COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of several bowl games including the 2021 Military Bowl which would’ve featured Boston College and East Carolina University. According to their press release, Boston College had over 40 players unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols.

Some things are bigger than football, right?

How Are These Promising Players With Strong Idaho Ties Are Doing In The NFL

Famous Boise State Coaches A list of some of the most successful and famous Boise State head football coaches.