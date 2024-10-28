Boise State Vs. San Diego State – Conference Showdown Preview

Boise State Football is enjoying a run and great headlines the team and community have not experienced in several years. Boise running back Ashton Jeanty's determination continues to draw rave reviews despite facing a NINE-man front from UNLV.

As we've stated before, it was too bad the game wasn't on network television or a more prominent network. The team must release all the glowing accolades to prepare for Friday night's opponent, San Diego State. The good news is that Friday's game will be at 6 pm MT on Fox Sports One. Although the channel is not as well known as ESPN, it is more established than last week's CBS Sports Network.

San Diego State is rebuilding under the new coach, Sean Lewis. Lewis was the offensive coordinator at Colorado last year under Deon Sanders before coaching the Aztecs.

The team lost a tough one to Washington State last week. Their current record is 3-4, but the good news is they're undefeated in the Mountain West Conference. Boise State is undefeated in the Mountain West, so Friday's game will be good for conference fans.

The Broncos must not overlook the Aztecs. Ask Alabama, who had beaten Georgia, about overlooking the next opponent. The Tide lost to Vanderbilt, leading to much angst and chaos in Tuscaloosa. The folks at Boise State are in the moment, and another win will only help solidify the team's chances of making the college football playoff.

The Broncos can't lose a game, including the conference championship, if they hope to be the first Group of Five teams in the new twelve-team playoff.

