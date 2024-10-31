Boise State Vs San Diego State: Football Battle Mountain West

Friday night is usually reserved for High School Football. This Friday, the entire nation will be tuned in to Fox Sports One to watch Boise State host San Diego State. The game will determine the leadership in the Mountain West Conference and the Heisman hopes of Boise's Ashton Jeanty.

San Diego State may not have the best record 3-4, but they are 2-0 in conference play. They, Boise State, and Colorado State are the only three undefeated teams in the Mountain West.

Head Coach Sean Lewis had this to say about Bronco Quarterback Maddux Madsen during his weekly press conference in San Diego. He's very efficient, takes care of the football, does a really good job knowing and understanding how their concepts are layered." The coach compared the Boise State quarterback to a wrangler "being in complete control of his cattle."

Coach Lewis had this to say on how the Aztecs will try to handle Ashton Jeanty. "He's an exceptional talent and individual talent that requires a group effort by our team. He's a physical runner with home run speed. He urged the team to be relentless and gang tackle."

Hopefully if you're not one of the lucky 37,000 fans who were lucky enough to get tickets, you'll find a place to watch the game on FS1.

