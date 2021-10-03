Boise State Will Play BYU on ABC

Despite Boise State's disappointing loss to Nevada Saturday, things are looking up for the Broncos. The team will face their next opponent BYU on ABC's national game of the week. The extra exposure to both groups is worth millions in marketing dollars. BYU announced via social media early Sunday morning.

The Broncos will look to avenge last year's embarrassing 51-17 loss on the Blue to the Cougars. BYU is on another this year with the announcement that they will be joining the Big 12 and their current ranking of number 10 in the country in both polls. KSL News reports that the Cougars will wear all blue when they face the Broncos in Provo.

Get our free mobile app

Here is a preview of what you'll see on ABC Television this Saturday afternoon.

Boise State will look to rebound from their 41-31 home loss to Nevada. The Broncos are looking to develop a running game along with a consistent performance from the offensive line. This is the first year of former BSU Player and assistant coach Andy Avalos who returned to Boise after Bryan Harsin left to take the head coaching job at Auburn. Harsin's team did win a tough one Saturday night against LSU in Baton Rouge.

The Boise staff will have to solve the continued problems of turnovers and bad snaps that plagued the Broncos in their three losses this year. Currently, Boise State is 2-3, their worst start since 2001. BYU is 5-0.

Chris Petersen Through The Years Coach Chris Petersen Boise State to Washington to Fox Sports

Mountain West Conference Stadiums