Boise State’s Hard Hitting Skinner Survives Car Accident

Boise State safety JL Skinner is one of the most talked-about athletes returning to the Bronco's roster this fall. Skinner decided to stay in Boise rather than possibly moving on by making himself eligible for the NFL Draft. Last year, the hard-hitting safety was a highlight reel, knocking down opposing receivers.

The 6'4 220-pound

Bronco

is an imposing presence on the football field. He recently took to social media to thank God that he's still with us.

Mr. Skinner is currently the ranked as the 6th best safety prospect in the country by ESPN's Mel Kiper Junior. As was reported last week, we are entering the 100 deadliest days of summer. Idaho and other states emphasize to drivers to be overly cautious as some folks drive aggressively and injure others.

Besides hitting the books while preparing for his junior season, Mr. Skinner is making personal appearances via his website. The site features official JL gear and you can check it out here.

NFL Prospects?

Sports Illustrated has Mr. Skinner being taken in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. We look forward to providing more coverage of the Broncos during the off season.

