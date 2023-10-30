Boise State’s Troubling Quarterback Situation Continues

Boise State will continue to use its confusing two-quarterback system despite Maddux Madsen being named Mountain West Freshman of the Week. Bronco wide receiver Eric McAlister was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week. ￼

The Broncos will now take on Fresno State this Saturday nationally, beginning at 8 p.m., and they are favored to win. The Bulldogs will provide a more challenging, legitimate test than Wyoming last week. The Cowboys failed to bring their offense from Laramie to Boise.

Head Coach Andy Avalos declared that Taylen Green is still the start, but as anyone can see, the Mountain West Freshman of the Year is not getting the same number of opportunities as Mr. Madsen. As you can see below, Mr. Green's snap count is well below Mr. Madsen's.

The coaches praise Mr. Madsen for his preparation, and Mr. Green appears shaken. Why has the Boise State coaching staff soured on Taylen Green? Remember, last year, he was unstoppable; sports experts compared him to RG3 and Vince Young. Today, he's lost his job to a redshirt freshman for all purposes. No one will say it, but when someone is getting over seventy percent of the snaps, they're the leader of the team.

The Offensive Coordinator YouTube/ktvb loading...

Bronco fans may not want to admit this, but we've seen this one before with Hank Bachmeier and Tim Plough, the Bronco's former offensive coordinator. Mr. Plough wanted an RPO type of attack, which didn't fit Mr. Bachmeier's skill set. Both left the program.

What we're seeing is Bush Hamden's offense is a traditional Boise State lots of motion offense, which fits Mr. Madsen's skill set. Mr. Green thrived in last year's RPO offense under Dirk Koetter.

Experts believe Mr. Green will leave the program if he's not the starter. He arguably has incredible athletic skills that are wasted on the bench. However, there could be a change in the coaching staff if the team doesn't win out. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

