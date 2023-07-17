Boise State’s Very Unique Ticket Promotion Is..

Well, it seemed like a good idea at the time, is a phrase we often hear after the best intentions don't work out as we've planned. Nevertheless, Boise State's hardworking athletic director Jeremiah Dickey doesn't lack creativity when attempting to attract fans to Bronco home games.

Last year's goal to sell out all home games wasn't successful, although the athletic department had to overcome a dangerously disappointing start to the season from the Avalos staff.

However, it's a new year for the Broncos, and the same old challenge remains, lack of interest in attending home games. The Broncos have done their best to eliminate the late starting times that were a turnoff to fans that didn't want to spend their fall nights freezing past 10 pm Mountain Time.

Home attendance problems are nothing new for Boise State; even during the pinnacle of the Chris Petersen era, home sellouts were a rarity. Bronco Athletics has announced a new program to incentivize fans to attend home games. They call it; We Win, You Win.'

The program works like this: you buy one ticket for $125 and get one ticket for every other home game of the season. In other words, buy one and get five games free.

On the surface, that is quite a deal; again, one has to wonder if this plan is a genius move or a desperate one. One has to ask how many other teams can afford to give such valuable tickets away for free.

Here's the official description from Bronco Athletics:

Those fans who attend the North Dakota game utilizing their digital ticket and bring the chaos for a Bronco win, will automatically receive a complimentary digital ticket to the next home game on Oct. 7 versus San Jose State. The promotion continues throughout the season with each Bronco home victory. Attendance at each game is required to earn any future complimentary tickets.

And the complimentary quote from Mr. Dickey, "Bronco Nation, here's your opportunity to attend all six home games for $125; that is a heck of a deal," said Dickey. "We believe the 'We Win, You Win' ticket promotion will be a fun way to start the season and, hopefully, rewarding as well,".

Although we doubt anyone will say this on a broadcast or publication, Mr. Dickey's creativity seems like an act of desperation. As we've asked earlier, is there any other program in college football where fans can buy a ticket for six home games for only $125?

Boise State Football has prided itself on competing with the significant powers of college football. Experts and fans wonder if any major program would offer such a deal, buy one and get five games free.

The public should question the athletic department asking why the big giveaways. One has to fear what's next for college football's one premier underdog program. Are we weeks away from paying fans to attend the North Dakota game?

