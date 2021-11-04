Boise Woman Charged: Theft, Port-a-Potty Fire After Mall Shooting

As if the horrifying news of the Boise Mall Shooting couldn’t get any worse, officials made a shocking announcement

Mall security officer Jo Acker and shopper Roberto Padilla Arguellas were killed when a man, Jacob Bergquist, at the Boise Towne Square mall opened fire inside. He later died after a shootout with the police. 5 others were injured.

This senseless act and lives lost has been extremely worrisome for our otherwise safe City of Boise. But the shock of the most recent shooting news is the new after shock that’s hitting us all.

Here's the newest news that is so shocking and inhumane it will shake you to your core.

Boise woman charged for stealing from dead body of boise mall shooting

If you would like to help raise money for her funeral and care for her young daughter, you can do so through this GoFundMe account.

