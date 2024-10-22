Boise’s Ashton Jeanty Makes a Major Announcement

Ashton Jeanty continues to dominate college football, leading in most Heisman Trophy polls.

The talented running back is the talk of the college football world, from ESPN's College Gameday to the FOX pregame show The Big Noon Kickoff.

Mr. Jeanty is so successful he's responding to other Heisman contenders who have mentioned him on social media. Even though he is young in years, the Bronco has handled the attention with the grace of a world-class ambassador.

Boise State is preparing for its most crucial game of the season, Friday night against UNLV. The winner will have a front-row seat to winning the Mountain West Conference and a shot at the College Football Playoff. Currently, Boise State is the front-runner in the Group of Five conferences.



However, Mr. Jeanty loves the Boise community. He chose to stay at Boise State rather than accept HUGE money offers from more prominent schools. Mr. Jeanty is now giving back to Boise State by creating something special. Here is his announcement below.

We'll continue to follow Mr. Jeanty's journey throughout the season.

Why Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Should Win The Heisman in 10 Pictures Gallery Credit: Marco

Ashton Jeanty & Boise State RB's: Dance Squad? Take a look at this! Over 1 million have viewed these videos! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM