Boise’s Bagpipe Band Has Several Performances on St. Patty’s Day

Guys in kilts, women in green wigs...the Boise Highlanders plan to make this an awesome St. Patrick's Day.

If you're craving the signature Irish bagpipe sound to fully immerse yourself in the spirit of the day, you've got several opportunities to catch the Highlanders today.

The Boise Highlanders have been around since 1961, and they're made up of volunteers who range in age from 10 to 70. They've got about 35 members right now.

Boise Weekly says the Highlanders are so overbooked for St. Patrick's Day that they're booking a few appearances tomorrow (Saturday the 18th) too. Some of us might still be digesting the corned beef and green beer then, so it all works out.

Here's the schedule for Friday, according to the Boise Highlanders website. What a marathon! They'll totally need to carb load before they head out. Have fun, and Uber yourself home if you need to.

12:30 PM. CRESCENT BAR

1:15 PM. OWYHEE TAVERN

4:00PM. BOWN CROSSING TAVERN

4:30PM. KOPPER KITCHEN

5:00PM. HYDE PARK PUB

APPLEBEE'S, BOISE AIRPORT, LINDYS

5:15 PM. THE REFUGE

5:30PM. 13TH ST PUB, BARBACOA

5:45PM PARRILLAS

6:00PM. OLD CHICAGO TOWNE SQUARE MALL, BARDENAY, JUMPIN JANETS

6:30 PM BEEF O'BRADYS, OLD CHICAGO DOWNDOWNRAM, RAM MERIDIAN

7:00PM. RUDY'S OVERLAND, CRECENT BAR, BITTERCREEK PUB, RUDYS MCMILLAN RD

7:30PM. 10 BARREL

7:45PM RAM, BOISE

8:00PM HA'PENNY, HYDE PARK PUB 127 CLUB MERIDIAN

8:15 PM ANGELLS, 13TH ST PUB, PAULYS MERIDIAN

8:30 PM PARRILLAS

9:00 PM HANNAHS, LINDYS

9:15 PM BITTERCREEK

9:30. PM TOM GRAINEYS, CRICKETS, GILS K-9

10:00 PM QUINNS